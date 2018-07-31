AirAsia Offers Up To 40% Discount On International Flight Tickets. Details Here

To avail AirAsia's discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets till August 5, 2018.

AirAsia has come up with a new discount offer on international flight tickets. Under the scheme, 'Buy More, Save More', AirAsia is offering up to 40 per cent off on international flight tickets, said the carrier on its official webiste -- airasia.com. To avail AirAsia's discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets till August 5, 2018, the website further stated. The travel period of the offer on AirAsia flight tickets starts from July 31 and ends on November 30, 2018.

(Seats are limited under AirAsia's offer on flight tickets)

Terms and conditions of AirAsia India's new sale on flight tickets:

1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.

2. Seats are limited under AirAsia's offer on flight tickets and may not be available on all flights.

3. The offer is valid for new purchases only and all fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.

4. Under AirAsia's offer on flight tickets, customers cannot claim refunds once the payment has been made.

5. However, AirAsia's offer is only available on online bookings on its official website -

airasia.com.

AirAsia India is also offering 40 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets, which is valid on travel from July 31, 2018 to November 30, 2018. AirAsia India's sale requires flyers to make advance bookings, the carrier said.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways is offering 25 per cent discount on base fare in premiere class and up to 15 per cent off on base fare in economy class on domestic flight tickets. Discount of Rs.1,000 is applicable on base fare in economy and discount of Rs. 2,500 is applicable on base fare in premiere for travel to international destinations. Separately, Jet Airways is introducing new flights within India at a starting price of Rs. 2,399.