AirAsia Offers Up To 40% Discount On Flight Tickets For All Destinations

AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till October 28, 2018.

AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations, the carrier said. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till October 28, 2018, stated airasia.com. The travel period to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets is till June 30, 2019. In order to avail AirAsia's offer on flight tickets, customers need to book flight tickets in advance. AirAsia's discount on flight tickets is available on selected fare classes only. AirAsia's offer can be availed during non-peak periods only.

How to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets: Step-by-step guide

1. Pick the preferred AirAsia flight for departure and arrival.

2. Select the dates stated in the promo travel period.

3. Choose the preferred flight.

4. Then, you would get up to 70 per cent off on your base fare or 20 per cent discount on premium flatbed category.