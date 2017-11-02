AirAsia India Offers Tickets Priced From Rs 1,299. Details Here

Here are five things to know about AirAsia's promotional sale offering tickets from Rs 1,299:
Fares
AirAsia India said "a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card".
How to book
AirAsia India said the fares under the promotional scheme are only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com.
Number of seats
Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the discount scheme, the airline said seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.
Lowest fares under AirAsia promotional scheme
According to the AirAsia website, the lowest all-inclusive fares offered under the scheme were Rs 1,299 (on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata route), Rs 1,399 (on the Kochi-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Goa-Bengaluru routes) and Rs 1,490 (Bhubaneswar-Ranchi).
(A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed tickets for flights from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata this month were available at Rs 1,299)
How to avail
AirAsia said the fares are valid for new purchases only and "not available during the embargo period".
"All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated," the airline added.
Some other discounted fares offered under the scheme were Rs 1,499 (Guwahati-Imphal), Rs 1,899 (Ranchi-Kolkata), and Rs 1,999 (Kolkata-Bagdogra, Goa-Hyderabad, Pune-Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru), according to the AirAsia website.
Many airlines have been coming up with discounted fares to lure flyers. Indian aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. Airlines operating in the Indian market carried 849.94 lakh passengers during January-September 2017 as against 726.98 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 16.91 per cent.
Another airline IndiGo is offering fares starting at Rs 1,120 on the Chennai-Bengaluru route. IndiGo is also offering starting fares below Rs 1,200 on several routes. Some of these include Jammu-Srinagar, Delhi-Jaipur and Imphal-Guwahati.