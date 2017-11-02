AirAsia India Offers Tickets Priced From Rs 1,299. Details Here AirAsia India is offering starting flight ticket price of Rs 1,299 on select routes. Bookings under the promotional offer can be made till November 5, 2017.

AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 1,299 on select flights. The discounts are part of a limited-period promotional scheme run by the airline, according to its website. AirAsia India said the offer requires flyers to make advance bookings. Bookings under the promotional offer - applicable on travel till April 30, 2018 - can be made till November 5, 2017, AirAsia India further said on the website. "All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only," AirAsia India noted.AirAsia India said "a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card".AirAsia India said the fares under the promotional scheme are only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com.Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the discount scheme, the airline said seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.According to the AirAsia website, the lowest all-inclusive fares offered under the scheme were Rs 1,299 (on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata route), Rs 1,399 (on the Kochi-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Goa-Bengaluru routes) and Rs 1,490 (Bhubaneswar-Ranchi).(A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed tickets for flights from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata this month were available at Rs 1,299)AirAsia said the fares are valid for new purchases only and "not available during the embargo period"."All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated," the airline added.Some other discounted fares offered under the scheme were Rs 1,499 (Guwahati-Imphal), Rs 1,899 (Ranchi-Kolkata), and Rs 1,999 (Kolkata-Bagdogra, Goa-Hyderabad, Pune-Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru), according to the AirAsia website.Many airlines have been coming up with discounted fares to lure flyers. Indian aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. Airlines operating in the Indian market carried 849.94 lakh passengers during January-September 2017 as against 726.98 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 16.91 per cent.Another airline IndiGo is offering fares starting at Rs 1,120 on the Chennai-Bengaluru route. IndiGo is also offering starting fares below Rs 1,200 on several routes. Some of these include Jammu-Srinagar, Delhi-Jaipur and Imphal-Guwahati.