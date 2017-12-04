AirAsia India Offers Rs 999 Tickets. Bookings, Discounts, Travel Dates And Other Details AirAsia India is offering tickets starting at Rs 999 on select flights from Kolkata to Bagdogra, according to the website.

AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 999 on select domestic flights next year. In a limited-period promotional scheme, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 999 on select flights from Kolkata to Bagdogra, according to the website. Bookings under the "2018 Travel Deals" scheme - applicable on travel from May 7 2018 to January 31, 2019 - are open till December 10, 2017, the airline said on its website - airasia.com. Some other flight ticket prices offered under the promotional scheme include an all-inclusive Rs 1,099, for select flights on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Kochi-Bengaluru, Goa-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Imphal-Guwahati routes, and Rs 1,399, for select flights between Kolkata and Ranchi, according to the AirAsia website.The airline is also offering tickets starting at Rs 1,499 for select flights between Pune and Bengaluru, and between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru, according to the AirAsia website. The offer, the airline noted, are "only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com".Flyers are required to make advance bookings for availing the offer and "fares are not available during embargo period", the airline noted. Fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), according to the AirAsia website.A search on the AirAsia bookings portal on Monday showed tickets for flights from Kolkata to Bagdogra in mid-May next year were available from Rs 999.(AirAsia’s ticket price of Rs 999 includes fares of Rs 212, according to the airline’s website)Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the discount scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."The offer is applicable on one-way journeys and valid for new purchases only, AirAsia added.Another airline IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,005 on select routes. According to the airline's flight booking portal - goindigo.in, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive tickets on select flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati from Rs. 1,005. The airline is also offering flights from Jammu to Srinagar starting at Rs. 1,112, from Coimbatore to Chennai at Rs. 1,195 and from Kochi to Chennai at Rs. 1,215, according to the IndiGo website.Airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand, say analysts. Domestic airlines carried 954.45 lakh passengers in the first 10 months of 2017 (January-October), as against 813.70 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 17.30 per cent, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).