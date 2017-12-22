AirAsia India Offers Flights To Goa Starting Below Rs 1,900. Details Here Passengers are required to make advanced bookings to avail AirAsia India flight offers, bookings under which are open till December 31, 2017.

AirAsia India flight offers are available on online bookings at www.airasia.com



AirAsia India offers on flights come days before New Year 2018, amid high competition in the domestic civil aviation market. Many airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the New Year holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand, say analysts.



A search on the AirAsia bookings portal on Friday showed tickets for flights from Bengaluru to Goa on January 17 were available for booking at Rs 1,899.



Among other sectors, AirAsia was also offering tickets priced from Rs 1,499 and Rs. 1,599 on the Kolkata-Bagdogra and Bhubaneswar-Kolkata routes, respectively.

Here are five things to know about the AirAsia India offers:

1. The promotional offer is applicable on travel till June 30, 2018, according to the AirAsia website.



2. AirAsia said the offer is available on online bookings at www.airasia.com.



3. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the discount scheme, AirAsia said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights... Valid for new purchases only."



4. Fares: AirAsia said the fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only, the airline noted.



5. "A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card... All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated... No refunds are permitted after payment has been made...Full payment shall be made upon booking," AirAsia mentioned, among other terms and conditions.



Registering double-digit growth rates for more than two years, India's domestic aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world.



Domestic airlines carried 1,059.34 lakh passengers in the first 11 months of the calendar year 2017 (January-November 2017) as against 903.36 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 17.27, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.



