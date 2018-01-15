AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets With Base Fare Of Rs 99. Details Here Bookings for the promotional fares - on flights to the seven destinations on AirAsia India's domestic network - are open till January 21, 2018.

The fares are applicable on travel till July 31, 2018, according to AirAsia India AirAsia India is offering base fare on flights to seven cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi. A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal on Monday showed tickets for flights from Ranchi to Bhubaneswar around the end of the current month were available from Rs 466. The ticket price of Rs 466 was inclusive of a base fare of Rs 99, according to the AirAsia India website.



"The promotional fares start from Rs 99 under the dynamic pricing to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi," AirAsia India said in a statement, according to the report.



Bookings for the promotional fares - on flights to the seven destinations on AirAsia India's domestic network - are open till January 21, 2018. The fares are applicable on travel till July 31, 2018, according to the AirAsia website. "Airport taxes & other charges extra. Terms and conditions apply," the airline added.



The airline's parent firm AirAsia will also fly its passengers at a base fare of Rs 1,499 from Indian cities to 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), the agency added. These destinations include Auckland, Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Melbourne, Singapore and Sydney, it reported.



"The discount applies to bookings made through airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app," the statement added.



Promotional fares from AirAsia India come at a time the civil aviation market is witnessing high competition amid robust growth in passenger traffic registered in the past few months. Domestic airlines carried 1,059.34 lakh passengers in the first 11 months of 2017 (January-November 2017) as against 903.36 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 17.27, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).



