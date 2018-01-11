AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets Under Rs 1,600. Details Here AirAsia India is offering fares starting at Rs 1,899 on sectors Pune-Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar-Ranchi, Ranchi-Kolkata, Kolkata-Bagdogra, Goa-Bengaluru and Guwahati-Imphal, according to the airline's website.

Amid high competition in the domestic civil aviation market, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets priced under at Rs 1,600 on select routes. As part of a promotional scheme, AirAsia India tickets for flights between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata (AirAsia flights from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata and from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar), between Kochi and Bengaluru, and between Hyderabad and Bengaluru start at an all-inclusive Rs 1,599, according to the airline's website - airasia.com. The fares require customers to make advance bookings, AirAsia India noted. AirAsia India is also offering fares starting at Rs 1,899 on sectors Pune-Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar-Ranchi, Ranchi-Kolkata, Kolkata-Bagdogra, Goa-Bengaluru and Guwahati-Imphal, its website showed.1. The discounted fares are applicable on travel till May 6, 2018, according to the AirAsia website.2. The fares are only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com, the airline said.3. Bookings under the promotional scheme can be made till January 14, 2018.4. Number of seats: Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the sale, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights...Valid for new purchases only."5. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge cards, AirAsia noted.6. Fares: The fares include airport taxes (except for select airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure) and quoted for one-way journeys, the airline explained. "Full payment shall be made upon booking," it added.7. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made, it said.8. Changes to flights and dates will be permitted subject to a fee. Changes to name are not permitted, AirAsia explained.9. Guests travelling need to provide all necessary travel documents, the airline noted. AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation, it added. 10. A search on the AirAsia bookings portal on Thursday showed a flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru later this month was available for booking at Rs 1,598.AirAsia India, the India unit of Malaysia-based carrier AirAsia Bhd, is looking at a potential IPO.