AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets Under Rs 1,600. Details Here

10 things to know about AirAsia India's promotional sale covering destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Pune and Mumbai:
1. The discounted fares are applicable on travel till May 6, 2018, according to the AirAsia website.
2. The fares are only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com, the airline said.
3. Bookings under the promotional scheme can be made till January 14, 2018.
4. Number of seats: Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the sale, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights...Valid for new purchases only."
5. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge cards, AirAsia noted.
6. Fares: The fares include airport taxes (except for select airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure) and quoted for one-way journeys, the airline explained. "Full payment shall be made upon booking," it added.
7. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made, it said.
8. Changes to flights and dates will be permitted subject to a fee. Changes to name are not permitted, AirAsia explained.
9. Guests travelling need to provide all necessary travel documents, the airline noted. AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation, it added.
