AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets Under Rs 1,500. Details Here

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Bookings under the AirAsia India offer can be made till February 11, 2018 Highlights AirAsia India offers tickets from Rs 1,499 for Bengaluru-Chennai flights Airline offers tickets from Rs 1,699, among others, on select routes Bookings can be made till February 11, 2018, says AirAsia India





AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting under Rs 1,500 on select routes. Under a promotional scheme, called Beat The Budget, AirAsia India is offering tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,499 on flights between Bengaluru and Chennai, according to the airline's website - airasia.com. AirAsia India is also offering, among other fares applicable to various routes, all-inclusive flight tickets starting at Rs 1,699 on select flights. These flight tickets are offered on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Bhubaneswar-Ranchi, Kolkata-Ranchi, Kochi-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Bengaluru routes, the AirAsia India portal showed. AirAsia India's Beat The Budget offer requires flyers to make advanced bookings, it mentioned.A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal on Monday showed tickets for a flight from Bengaluru to Chennai later this month was available at Rs 1,498.Here are five things to know about AirAsia India's Beat The Budget scheme, under which the airline is offering tickets starting at Rs 1,499:1. Bookings under the AirAsia India offer can be made till February 11, 2018, according to the airline's website. AirAsia India also mentioned that the promotional fares are "only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com".2. The offer is applicable on travel till July 31, 2018, it noted. The offer is applicable on flights to destinations including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa and Guwahati.3.: The fares are quoted for one-way journeys, according to the airline, and include "airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure)".4.: Without divulging the total number of seats offered under its Beat The Budget scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights." 5. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit/debit/charge cards, AirAsia India added.AirAsia India is also introducing daily direct flights between Bengaluru, Chennai and Bhubaneswar, it said. The airline will commence operations on the new flights from February 24, 2018, it added.