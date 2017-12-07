AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets Starting At Rs 1,999 On New Route. Details Here

Without divulging the total number of seats offered at promotional fares, AirAsia said: "Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure)...Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."
A search on the AirAsia bookings portal on Thursday showed tickets for flights on the new route (Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad) on January 2, 2018 started at Rs 1,999.
(AirAsia India offered tickets starting at Rs 1,999 under the promotional scheme, according to its website)
The ticket price of Rs 1,999 included fares of Rs 1,092, it showed.
A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card. All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated, AirAsia said on its website.
Airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand, say analysts.
Domestic airlines carried 954.45 lakh passengers in the first 10 months of 2017 (January-October), as against 813.70 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 17.30 per cent, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).