AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,199. Details Here

The travel period of AirAsia India's offer ends on February 17, 2019.

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199 on select routes under a special promotional sale scheme. According to the official website of AirAsia- airasia.com, customers can book tickets till September 2, 2018 in order to avail the offer. The travel period of the offer ends on February 17, 2019. AirAsia's all-new offer is valid on flights flying to Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Jaipur, Hyderabad, among others. Advance booking is required in order to avail the benefits of the offer, said AirAsia.

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,199 on flights flying between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia India's sale are on flights flying from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,499), Bhubaneshwar to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,999), Ranchi to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,899), Kochi to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,359), Kolkata to Visakhapatnam (starting at Rs 1,899), Goa to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,699), Guwahati to Imphal (starting at Rs 1,399), Imphal to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,799), Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,599), Bengaluru to Kochi (starting at Rs 1,359), and many more.

(AirAsia India's offer is valid for new purchases only.)

Terms and conditions of AirAsia India's new sale offer

AirAsia's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com. According to the carrier, a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

Advertisement

AirAsia India's offer is valid for new purchases only. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only. AirAsia India reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation. Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees, said AirAsia India.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 2,399. IndiGo is offering up to 15 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets.