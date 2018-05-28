AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,599. Routes, Booking Dates And Other Details Here

Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights under this offer, said AirAsia India.

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,599 under its 'End of Summer Sale' scheme. AirAsia India's offer requires flyers to make advance bookings. AirAsia India's new promotional offer is valid on travel till October 31, 2018 and bookings are open till June 3, 2018, according to the airline's website (airasia.com). Under the End of Summer Sale scheme, AirAsia India is offering discounted tickets on flights to destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ranchi, according to the AirAsia website.