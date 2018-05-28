NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,599. Routes, Booking Dates And Other Details Here

AirAsia's new sale requires flyers to make advance bookings, the carrier said on the website.

Aviation | | Updated: May 28, 2018 12:44 IST
Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights under this offer, said AirAsia India.

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,599 under its 'End of Summer Sale' scheme. AirAsia India's offer requires flyers to make advance bookings. AirAsia India's new promotional offer is valid on travel till October 31, 2018 and bookings are open till June 3, 2018, according to the airline's website (airasia.com). Under the End of Summer Sale scheme, AirAsia India is offering discounted tickets on flights to destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ranchi, according to the AirAsia website.
Here are 10 things to know about AirAsia India's 'End of Summer Sale' offer:
  1. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,599 on flights between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, between Ranchi and Kolkata, between Bengaluru and Kochi, between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and between Bengaluru and Chennai. (Also read: Jet Airways Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. Details Here)
  2. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia India's new promotional sale are being offered on flights from Bhubaneswar to Chennai (starting at Rs 2,299), from Ranchi to Bhubaneswar (starting at Rs 1,899), from Ranchi to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,599), from Kochi to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,999), from Kolkata to Guwahati (starting at Rs 1,999), and from Kolkata to Ranchi (starting at Rs 1,599). (Also read: SpiceJet Announces 10 New Domestic Flights, Routes. Details Here)
  3. The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.
  4. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia India.
  5. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), the airline noted.
  6. Without disclosing the total number of seats offered under the scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."
  7. The offer is valid for new purchases only.
  8. Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees, noted the carrier.
  9. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.
  10. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made in this offer, the airline added.


