AirAsia India Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. All Details Here

AirAsia India's discount offer is available till August 26, 2018.

AirAsia India is offering up to 20 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under a limited period sale scheme, said the carrier on its official website- airasia.com. AirAsia India's discount offer is valid only on bookings done via HDFC bank debit and credit cards (visa/mastercard). The offer is available till August 26, 2018. The travel period of the airline's all-new scheme starts from September 1, 2018 and ends on December 13, 2018. AirAsia India's discount offer is available for online bookings at carrier's official website- airasia.com only.

Here are 10 things to know about AirAsia India's offer:

1. Promotions are limited to all base fares only and doesn't include premium flex / value pack bundled category, said AirAsia India.

2. The promo is not transferable or exchangeable for cash or other products.

3. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.

4. Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), stated the carrier.

5. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights under the offer.

6. AirAsia India's offer is valid for new purchases only.

7. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.

8. AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation. Full payment shall be made upon booking, said AirAsia India.

9. Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees.

10. Changes to name are not permitted.

In a separate offer, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets between Bengaluru and Trivandrum amid the devastating Kerala floods. On international front, AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets under Rs. 4,000 on select routes under a special 'Thailand on Sale' promotional offer.