AirAsia Long Weekend Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,299 AirAsia's 'Long Weekend sale' is valid on travel till July 31, 2018 and bookings are open till January 28, 2018.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT AirAsia's Rs 1,299 special fare offer requires flyers to make advance bookings.



Some of the discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's 'Long Weekend sale' starting at Rs 1,299 are on flights from Ranchi to Bhubaneshwar, from Ranchi to Kolkata, from Bengaluru to Kochi, from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, from Bengaluru to Chennai and from Chennai to Bengaluru. AirAsia India is also offering discounts on tickets from Goa to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,499), Guwahati to Imphal (starting at Rs 1,599), Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 2,099), Bengaluru to Goa (starting at Rs 1,499), Bagdogra to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,599), Srinagar to New Delhi (starting at Rs 2,099), Hyderabad to Ranchi (starting at Rs 2,599), Bengaluru to New Delhi (starting at Rs 3,199), Goa to New Delhi (starting at Rs 1,299), among others.





A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed one-way flights from Ranchi to Kolkata in last week of January were being offered at Rs 1,299.







In order to avail AirAsia's 'Long Weekend sale', passengers must know certain terms and conditions that AirAsia India has mentioned on its website.

Things to know about AirAsia's Long Weekend Sale:

1. The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.



2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia.



3. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).



4. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights under this offer.



5. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.



6. AirAsia's offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'.



7. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made.



8. AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation.



AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,299 on select routes under a promotional sale. AirAsia's 'Long Weekend sale' is valid on travel till July 31, 2018 and bookings are open till January 28, 2018, according to the airline's website-airasia.com. Under the 'Long Weekend sale', AirAsia India is offering discounted tickets on destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, among others. AirAsia's Rs 1,299 special fare offer requires flyers to make advance bookings, AirAsia India added on its website.Some of the discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's 'Long Weekend sale' starting at Rs 1,299 are on flights from Ranchi to Bhubaneshwar, from Ranchi to Kolkata, from Bengaluru to Kochi, from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, from Bengaluru to Chennai and from Chennai to Bengaluru. AirAsia India is also offering discounts on tickets from Goa to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,499), Guwahati to Imphal (starting at Rs 1,599), Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 2,099), Bengaluru to Goa (starting at Rs 1,499), Bagdogra to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,599), Srinagar to New Delhi (starting at Rs 2,099), Hyderabad to Ranchi (starting at Rs 2,599), Bengaluru to New Delhi (starting at Rs 3,199), Goa to New Delhi (starting at Rs 1,299), among others.A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed one-way flights from Ranchi to Kolkata in last week of January were being offered at Rs 1,299.In order to avail AirAsia's 'Long Weekend sale', passengers must know certain terms and conditions that AirAsia India has mentioned on its website.1. The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia.3. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).4. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights under this offer.5. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.6. AirAsia's offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'. 7. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made.8. AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation.