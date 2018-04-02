AirAsia India's Latest Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,399

Details of AirAsia India's new offer
AirAsia India is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,399 on flights between Bhubaneshwar to Kolkata, Ranchi to Kolkata, Kochi to Kolkata, Kolkata to Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata to Ranchi, Guwahati to Imphal, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Imphal to Guwahati, Bengaluru to Kochi, Bengaluru to Hyderabad, Bengaluru to Chennai and Chennai to Bengaluru. A search on AirAsia India's portal showed one way flights from Kolkata to Ranchi were being offered at Rs 1,400 in April, 2018.
Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia India's 'Summer sale' are on flights from Bhubaneshwar to Ranchi (starting at Rs 1,699), from Goa to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,699), from Bhubaneshwar to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,799), from Bhubaneshwar to Chennai (starting at Rs 1,799), from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,799), from Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,999), from Kolkata to Bagdogra (starting at Rs 2,099), among others.
5 Terms and conditions of AirAsia India's new offer
1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card in order to avail the offer, said the carrier.
2. The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com, noted the airline.
3. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), AirAsia India said on it's website.
4. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsia India noted on its website.
5. The offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions'.