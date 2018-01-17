AirAsia India Introduces New Routes. Flight Ticket Offers, Flight Dates And Other Details Bookings for the flights connecting Chennai with Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar are open till January 21, 2018. The fares are applicable on travel till January 31, 2019, the airline noted.

AirAsia India has announced new flights connecting Chennai with Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. AirAsia India will start operations on the new flights from February 24, 2018, according to the airline's website - airasia.com. The move comes over two years after the airline had discontinued operations from Chennai. AirAsia India is offering promotional flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,299 on the new flights connecting Chennai, according to its website. Bookings for the flights connecting Chennai with Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar are open till January 21, 2018. The fares are applicable on travel till January 31, 2019, the airline noted.AirAsia India detailed its promotional fares on the new flights connecting Chennai with Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar:AirAsia India will fly five times a day in and out of Chennai to Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, news agency Press Trust of India reported citing a release by the airline on January 15. Bengaluru-based AirAsia India also announced induction of another Airbus A320 into its fleet, raising its size to 15, the agency reported.A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal on Wednesday showed tickets for a flight from Bengaluru to Chennai in February-end were available from Rs 2,799.Here are five things to know about the AirAsia India offer on flights connecting Chennai:All fares are quoted for single journeys (one-way) and valid for new purchases only, according to the AirAsia website. The fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), it noted.The fares are only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com, according to the airline.Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit/debit/charge cards, AirAsia India mentioned.Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees, and changes to name are not permitted, according to AirAsia India. Meanwhile, the airline is offering flight tickets with a starting base fare of Rs. 99 on flights to seven cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi. Under the offer, flight tickets start at Rs 466, which is inclusive of a base fare of Rs. 99, according to the AirAsia India website.AirAsia India is looking at a potential initial public offering (IPO)