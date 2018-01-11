AirAsia India, GoAir Offer New Year Discounts On Flight Tickets. Details Here

AirAsia India promotional scheme offering flight tickets under Rs. 1,600
AirAsia India is offering promotional fares on travel till May 6, 2018, according to its website. Bookings under the AirAsia India promotional scheme are open till January 14, 2018. The fares are only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com, AirAsia India added.
AirAsia India is also offering fares starting at Rs. 1,899 on sectors including Pune-Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar-Ranchi, Goa-Bengaluru and Guwahati-Imphal.
GoAir limited-period scheme offering flight tickets from Rs 1,005
GoAir is offering the all-inclusive starting fare of Rs 1,005 on flights from Guwahati, according to its website. Bookings under the promotional scheme, called GoAir 2018 Sale, are open till January 12, 2018, it noted.
Among other fares, GoAir is offering a starting fare of Rs 1,028 on flights from Delhi, Rs 1,073 on those from Hyderabad, and Rs 1,112 from Jammu, according to its website.
Domestic airlines carried 1,059.34 lakh passengers in the first 11 months of the year gone by (January-November 2017) as against 903.36 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 17.27, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.