AirAsia India, GoAir Offer New Year Discounts On Flight Tickets. Details Here

AirAsia India and GoAir are among the airlines offering discounts on airfares. While AirAsia India is offering tickets priced under Rs 1,600 on select routes, GoAir is offering fares starting at Rs 1,005 under their limited-period offers. Airlines often offer discounts around the New Year holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand. AirAsia India is offering its promotional fares starting at Rs 1,598 on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Kochi-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Bengaluru sectors, according to the airline's website - airasia.com. Rival airline GoAir is offering the starting fare of Rs 1,005, according to its website - goair.in. Here's what AirAsia India and GoAir have lined up for flyers in their limited-period schemes. AirAsia India is offering promotional fares on travel till May 6, 2018, according to its website. Bookings under the AirAsia India promotional scheme are open till January 14, 2018. The fares are only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com, AirAsia India added.AirAsia India is also offering fares starting at Rs. 1,899 on sectors including Pune-Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar-Ranchi, Goa-Bengaluru and Guwahati-Imphal. GoAir is offering the all-inclusive starting fare of Rs 1,005 on flights from Guwahati, according to its website. Bookings under the promotional scheme, called GoAir 2018 Sale, are open till January 12, 2018, it noted.Among other fares, GoAir is offering a starting fare of Rs 1,028 on flights from Delhi, Rs 1,073 on those from Hyderabad, and Rs 1,112 from Jammu, according to its website. Registering double-digit growth rates for more than two years, India's domestic civil aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world.Domestic airlines carried 1,059.34 lakh passengers in the first 11 months of the year gone by (January-November 2017) as against 903.36 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 17.27, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.