AirAsia India Extends Rs 1,299 Flight Ticket Offer. Details Here

A search on the AirAsia's bookings portal on Monday showed tickets for flights from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata later this month were available for booking starting at Rs 1,299.
The AirAsia scheme is valid for fares of one-way flights. Without divulging the total number of seats offered at discounted fares under the scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."
Here are some other things to know about the scheme, as mentioned by AirAsia:
Five things to know about AirAsia flight ticket offer
A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card
Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure)
All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only
All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated
Only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com
Domestic flights starting below Rs 1,300
While Rs 1,299 is the lowest all-inclusive price offered under the scheme, some other fares offered include Rs 1,399 (for flights between Kochi and Bengaluru), Rs 1,399 (Bengaluru-Kochi), Rs 1,399 (Hyderabad-Bengaluru), Rs 1,499 (Guwahati-Imphal), Rs 1599 (Bagdogra-Kolkata and Pune-Bengaluru) and Rs 2,999 (New Delhi-Goa), according to the AirAsia website.
Fly international at Rs 2,399
Under the same promotional scheme, AirAsia was offering international flights starting at Rs 2,399. Tickets from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur started at Rs 2,399 while flights from Mumbai to the Malaysian destination started at Rs 4,990, according to the AirAsia website.
Indian aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. Many airlines have been offering discounted fares to attract flyers. Airlines operating in the domestic market carried 849.94 lakh passengers in January-September 2017, as against 726.98 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - a year-on-year growth of 16.91 per cent.