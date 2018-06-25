AirAsia India Offers 20% Discount On All Seats Of All Flights AirAsia flight tickets' price: This offer is valid on domestic flight tickets. Customers can fly to Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, and Ranchi among others.

keeps releasing new offers on flight tickets



AirAsia's latest offer on domestic flight tickets in detail



In order to avail AirAsia's offer on flight tickets, customers are required to make advance booking. Fares are not available during peak period, said AirAsia. The offer on flight tickets is available at airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app.



The promotion is limited to base fare only and shall not include value pack bundled category, said AirAsia. The promotion is not applicable for DJ carrier code flights. Promotion is applicable to premium flatbed / premium flex.



How to avail AirAsia's offer on domestic flight tickets



In order to avail AirAsia's offer on flight tickets, customers need to follow these steps:



1) Passengers need to pick their preferred flight departure and arrival.



2) You must then select the dates stated in the promotion travel period (except peak period).



3) You can then choose your preferred flight.



4) After following the above-mentioned steps, you can enjoy 20 per cent off your base fare.



Exceptions on AirAsia's offer on flight tickets:



Travel period for this promo is July 2 - November 30, 2018 except for flights between Manila and Bangkok (Don Mueang) (July 1 - October 27, 2018); Cebu and Clark, Kuala Lumpur and Hua Hin, Penang and Hanoi (July 2 - October 26, 2018); Cebu and Shenzhen; Cebu and Hangzhou, Manila and Jakarta, Manila and Bali, Jakarta and Tokyo (Narita), Bangkok (Don Mueang) and Sapporo (Shin-Chitose), Kuala Lumpur and Wuhan, Penang and Phuket (July 2 - October 27, 2018); Cebu and Shanghai (July 7 - October 27, 2018); Clark and Taipei (Taoyuan) (July 12 - October 27, 2018); Kuala Lumpur and Alor Setar (August 1 - November 22, 2018), Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar (August 16 - October 27, 2018).



Meanwhile, rival



have also recently revised their extra baggage charges.



