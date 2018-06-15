AirAsia Offers Fares From Rs 4,499 For Daily Direct Bengaluru-Amritsar Flights AirAsia India is set to introduce flights from Bengaluru to Amritsar, the fares for which start from $70 or Rs 4,499.

AirAsia flight tickets for a Bengaluru to Amritsar and Amritsar to Bengaluru flight will cost you Rs 4,499 each. This is a one-way fare. This AirAsia offer is valid for travel between July 26 and August 13.



In order to avail this offer from AirAsia, you need to make an advance booking. However, fares are not available during the embargo period. The offer on AirAsia flight tickets for Bengaluru-Amritsar is only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com.



Terms and conditions to avail AirAsia's offer on flight tickets for Bengaluru-Amritsar route

1) A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.



2) The fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).



3) Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.



4) The offer on AirAsia flight tickets for Bengaluru-Amritsar route is valid for new purchases only.



5) All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.



6) All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated.



7) AirAsia's offer is subject to availability and its terms and conditions of carriage.



8) No refunds are permitted after payment has been made. Full payment shall be made upon booking.



9) Guests need to provide all necessary travel documents (eg valid passport, visa where applicable etc) at the time of departure. Changes to the name are not permitted.



10) AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation. Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees.



Recently, AirAsia started flights on



Rival



