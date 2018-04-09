AirAsia India Announces New Routes, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,699 Bookings for AirAsia India's new flights under this offer are open till April 15, 2018.

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,699 on flights between Kolkata and Guwahati, Kolkata and Imphal, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam. Flights between Kolkata and Pune are priced at Rs 3,499. A search on AirAsia India's portal showed flights between Kolkata and Guwahati were priced at Rs 1,699 in May 2018.



5 things to know about AirAsia India's new daily flights offer:



1. The flight tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com, noted the airline.



2. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsia India said on its website.



3. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), AirAsia India further.



4. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card in order to avail the offer, said the carrier.



5. The offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions', mentioned AirAsia India.



