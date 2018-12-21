AirAsia India Announces New Route, Tickets From 1,599 Rupees

AirAsia's new route: The airline is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,599.

AirAsia India has come up with new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru, said the low-cost carrier on microblogging website, Twitter. The airline is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,599, further said the tweet. AirAsia's flights on Mumbai-Bengaluru route will commence from January 15, 2019 and one needs to book flight tickets till January 6, 2019 to avail the discount offer. The airline's new route comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector where airlines are also offering a host of discount offers to woo customers.

We're excited to introduce flights between #Mumbai and #Bengaluru! Fares starting from as low as INR 1599, flights commencing from 15 Jan 2019. BOOK NOW on https://t.co/OsC52vu7AMpic.twitter.com/Issebo2me7 — AirAsia (@AirAsia) December 21, 2018

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo on Tuesday announced addition of Kannur, Kerala to its network as its 67th destination. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights connecting Kannur with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Hubli, with effect from January 25, 2019 at a starting price of Rs. 1,799.

Earlier this month, GoAir also added Kannur as its 24th destination. GoAir will connect Kannur to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, according to the airline. Flight tickets on the routes begin from Rs. 1,415.

The number of air passengers served by domestic carriers increased by more than 20 per cent in the first ten months of the current calendar year. Domestic airlines carried 1,146.37 lakh passengers in January-October, as against 954.45 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Other airlines such as Jet Airways, the country's second largest airline by market share, and SpiceJet also recently announced the addition of new connections to their networks at discounted rates.

