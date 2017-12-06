AirAsia India Announces New Route, Offers Low Fares

Budget carrier AirAsia India today announced the induction of an additional Airbus A320 aircraft in its fleet besides launching a new route, connecting Telangana capital Hyderabad with Bhubaneshwar from early 2018. The airline also said it will enhance connectivity to Jaipur and Bhubaneswar from its Bengaluru hub. AirAsia India will now have three direct flights between Bengaluru, Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar, the airline said in a statement.With the induction of one more aircraft, AirAsia India fleet size now stands at 14, it said."We are happy to induct the 14th aircraft which was a target that we had set out to achieve this year. This is in line with our vision of providing regional connectivity and making air travel affordable for one and all," AirAsia India managing director and chief executive officer Amar Abrol was quoted as saying in the release.The year 2017 has been an "exciting" year for AirAsia India, during which the airline added a total of six aircraft and five new destinations in its network besides launching 15 new routes, he said.Effective January 1 next year AirAsia India will operate flights to the new routes and additional frequencies, it said adding, customers booking flights connecting Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar can avail fares as low as Rs 1,999 and for Rs 3,499 for the newly-announced Bengaluru-Jaipur flight.