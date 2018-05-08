AirAsia India Announces New Route, Offers Discounts On Flights. Booking Dates And Other Details AirAsia India will charge "a non-refundable processing fee" for card payments. All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated.

AirAsia India has announced introduction of new flights. AirAsia India is introducing direct daily flights between Bengaluru and Surat, according to the airline's website - airasia.com. The new direct daily flights - from Bengaluru to Surat and from Surat to Bengaluru - will commence from June 1, 2018, AirAsia India noted. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 3,999 on the new direct daily flights in a limited-period scheme. Bookings of flight tickets are open till May 13, 2018, according to the AirAsia website 1. A search on the AirAsia bookings portal on Tuesday morning showed a ticket for a journey from Surat to Bengaluru on June 1 was available at Rs 3,999.2. The offer, AirAsia India said, is subject to availability and "only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com".3. Bookings: Flight ticket bookings under the scheme are open till May 13 and full payment will be made upon booking, according to AirAsia India.4. The all-inclusive starting fare of Rs 3,999 is applicable on travel period between June 1, 2018 and May 28, 2019, AirAsia India noted.5. Fares: The given fares are quoted for one-way journeys. "Fares are not available during embargo period... Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure)," according to AirAsia India.6. Processing fee/taxes: AirAsia India will charge "a non-refundable processing fee" for card payments. All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated, the airline added.7. Seats: Without divulging the total number of seats offered on the new direct daily flights, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."8. Flight change: "Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees...Changes to name are not permitted," AirAsia mentioned, among other terms and conditions. 9. Under a separate promotional scheme, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,399 on select routes. Bookings under this scheme, called 'Mid-Summer Sale', are open till May 13, 2018, according to the AirAsia website.10. New offers from AirAsia India come at a time of high competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market, say analysts. Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 28.03 per cent in March this year as compared to the same period last year, with domestic carriers flying 1.15 crore passengers, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA showed.