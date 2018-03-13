AirAsia India Announces New Flight Routes. Details Here

Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India on Tuesday announced induction of its 17th aircraft and introduction of new routes connecting New Delhi and Imphal. According to the airline, the operations on this new route will commence from April 7."This new route that is currently underserved is going to delight guests in the Northeast! So far, we have added three aircraft, three new destinations, eight new routes and we look forward to setting many more milestones this year," said Amar Abrol, MD and CEO, AirAsia India.The airline had last month inducted its 16th aircraft and added Nagpur and Indore to its list of destinations which will be operational from March 17, the airline said in a statement.