AirAsia India Announces 'Mid-Summer Sale', Tickets Below Rs 1,500 On Offer AirAsia India's 'Mid-Summer Sale' offer is applicable on destinations including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ranchi.

The Mid-Summer Sale offer from AirAsia India comes at a time of high competition among airlines



(Also read: AirAsia India announces new flights)



A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal on Monday showed flight tickets for a journey from Kochi to Bengaluru at the end of the month were available from Rs 1,450.



Bookings: AirAsia India's Mid-Summer Sale requires flyers to make advance bookings. The offer is "only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com", AirAsia India mentioned on its website. Bookings under the Mid-Summer Sale can be made till May 13, 2018.



Travel period: AirAsia India's Mid-Summer Sale on domestic flights is applicable on travel till October 31, 2018, according to the airline's website.



Seats: Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights... Valid for new purchases only... All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only."



Routes: AirAsia India is also offering tickets from Rs 1,699 on flights between Visakhapatnam and Kolkata, and between Bengaluru and Goa, among other routes and fares.



Charges: AirAsia India will charge a non-refundable processing fee "for payments via credit, debit or charge card", it noted. "All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated," AirAsia India said. Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees, it mentioned.



Meanwhile, AirAsia is also offering international flights from Asian and Australian destinations from India starting at Rs 3,999 under the Mid-Summer sale. Bookings for this offer - applicable on travel till October 31, 2018 - are also open till May 13, 2018, according to the AirAsia website.



Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 28.03 per cent in March this year as compared to the same period last year, with domestic carriers flying 1.15 crore passengers, data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed.



