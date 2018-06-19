AirAsia Offers Discount On Flight Tickets. Fares Start From Rs 3,999

Details of AirAsia's discount offer
A search on the AirAsia's bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur and Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur were being offered at a starting fare of Rs 3,999. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's sale are on flights from Chennai To Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 4,999), from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 4,999), from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,199), from Kolkata to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,999), from Goa to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 7,515), among others.
AirAsia is also offering connecting flights overseas from India through Kuala Lumpur. These flights include Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Langkawi (starting at Rs 5,682), Kochi-Kuala Lumpur-Hanoi (starting at Rs 8,225), Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Krabi (starting at Rs 6,061), and many more.
Terms and conditions of AirAsia's discount offer
CommentsAirAsia's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). However, seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.
Rival Jet Airways is offering discounts on both economy (up to Rs 1,000) and premiere (up to Rs 2,500) flight tickets. Jet Airways is also offering fares from Rs 1,777 under the UDAN scheme. GoAiris offering flight tickets from Rs 1,445 under its 'More Destinations, Low Fares' scheme.