AirAsia Offers Discount On Flight Tickets. Fares Start From Rs 3,999

AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,999 on select routes under a new promotional sale. AirAsia's 'Grand Sale' offer is valid on travel till January 31, 2019 and bookings are open till June 24, 2018, according to the airline's website (airasia.com). Under this 'Grand Sale scheme, AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on flights flying to Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as mentioned on airline's website. This promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings, AirAsia added. In a separate offer,at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,299.A search on the AirAsia's bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur and Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur were being offered at a starting fare of Rs 3,999. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's sale are on flights from Chennai To Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 4,999), from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 4,999), from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,199), from Kolkata to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,999), from Goa to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 7,515), among others.AirAsia is also offering connecting flights overseas from India through Kuala Lumpur. These flights include Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Langkawi (starting at Rs 5,682), Kochi-Kuala Lumpur-Hanoi (starting at Rs 8,225), Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Krabi (starting at Rs 6,061), and many more. AirAsia's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). However, seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.Rivalis offering discounts on both economy (up to Rs 1,000) and premiere (up to Rs 2,500) flight tickets. Jet Airways is also offering fares from Rs 1,777 under theis offering flight tickets from Rs 1,445 under its 'More Destinations, Low Fares' scheme.