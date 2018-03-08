Latest Offer on Flight Tickets From AirAsia, GoAir, Vistara, Jet Airways GoAir, AirAsia, Jet Airways and Vistara are currently offering flight tickets at discounted rates which can be availed from the respective airline's website/app.

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,205.



AirAsia's offer on domestic and international flight tickets



AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia, is offering domestic flight tickets, at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 799, under its special 'Big Sale' offer. AirAsia's international flight tickets are priced at a starting fare of Rs 999 under this offer. The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer starts on September 3, 2018, and ends on May 28, 2019 for both domestic and international flight tickets, according to the airline's website (airasia.com).



GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets



GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,205 under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer. This special offer is available till April 4, 2018. Under this offer, GoAir is offering discounts on domestic flight tickets from Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,205), Leh to Jammu (starting at Rs.1,383), from Bengaluru to Kochi (starting at Rs. 1,390), from Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs.1,399), from Chennai to Mumbai (starting at Rs. 1,856), from Hyderabad to Bhubaneshwar (starting at Rs. 1,999), from Mumbai to Nagpur (starting at Rs. 2,094), from Delhi to Patna (starting at Rs. 2,236) and from Nagpur to Mumbai (starting at Rs. 2,316).





Vistara's offer on domestic flight tickets



Vistara airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,099 in a 24-hour sale on International Women's Day. The 'celebratory sale' will be for 24 hours only, from 0001hrs to 2359hrs of March 8, 2018, for travel between March 16, 2018 and October 10, 2018. A minimum of eight days advance purchase is required, Vistara said on its official website.



Jet Airways' offer on premiere and economy flight tickets



Jet Airways is offering up to 40 per cent discount on base fare of economy flight tickets on select routes under its 'Ramadan Special' scheme. The tickets for the same must be booked till March 22, 2018, according to the airline. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer starts on May 15, 2018 and ends on June 15, 2018. Jet Airways is also offering up to 20 per cent discount on base fare of select premiere flight tickets under its another 'Fly Premiere For Less' scheme. (



Airlines like GoAir, AirAsia, Jet Airways and Vistara are currently offering flight tickets at discounted rates which can be availed from the respective airline's website/app. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 799 and AirAsia's international flight tickets are available from Rs 999. GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,205. Vistara is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,099. Jet Airways is also offering economy flight tickets at discounted rates.AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia, is offering domestic flight tickets, at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 799, under its special 'Big Sale' offer. AirAsia's international flight tickets are priced at a starting fare of Rs 999 under this offer. The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer starts on September 3, 2018, and ends on May 28, 2019 for both domestic and international flight tickets, according to the airline's website (airasia.com). (Read more) GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,205 under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer. This special offer is available till April 4, 2018. Under this offer, GoAir is offering discounts on domestic flight tickets from Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,205), Leh to Jammu (starting at Rs.1,383), from Bengaluru to Kochi (starting at Rs. 1,390), from Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs.1,399), from Chennai to Mumbai (starting at Rs. 1,856), from Hyderabad to Bhubaneshwar (starting at Rs. 1,999), from Mumbai to Nagpur (starting at Rs. 2,094), from Delhi to Patna (starting at Rs. 2,236) and from Nagpur to Mumbai (starting at Rs. 2,316). (Read more) Vistara airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,099 in a 24-hour sale on International Women's Day. The 'celebratory sale' will be for 24 hours only, from 0001hrs to 2359hrs of March 8, 2018, for travel between March 16, 2018 and October 10, 2018. A minimum of eight days advance purchase is required, Vistara said on its official website. (Read more) Jet Airways is offering up to 40 per cent discount on base fare of economy flight tickets on select routes under its 'Ramadan Special' scheme. The tickets for the same must be booked till March 22, 2018, according to the airline. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer starts on May 15, 2018 and ends on June 15, 2018. Jet Airways is also offering up to 20 per cent discount on base fare of select premiere flight tickets under its another 'Fly Premiere For Less' scheme. ( Read more