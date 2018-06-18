AirAsia Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,299 On Domestic Routes, Rs 3,999 For International Hubs

AirAsia flight ticket offer on domestic flights
AirAsia flight ticket offer for domestic routes include cities like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ranchi, among others. In order to avail AirAsia domestic flight offer, you must book flight tickets in advance. Fares are not applicable in embargo period.
(AirAsia flight tickets require advance booking.)
A flight ticket from Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru is priced at Rs 2,299; flight ticket for Ranchi-Kolkata is for Rs 1,699; flight ticket for Surat-Bengaluru is for Rs 3,999; and flight ticket Kochi-Bengaluru is for Rs 1,399. Other flight tickets on offer include Goa-Hyderabad (Rs 1,999), Guwahati-Kolkata (Rs 2,299), and Guwahati-Imphal (Rs 1,299). The lowest fare under AirAsia domestic flight offer - of Rs 1,299 - is applicable on the following routes: Guwahati-Imphal, Imphal-Guwahati and Chennai-Bengaluru.
AirAsia offer on international flight tickets
AirAsia is offering flight tickets to Asia, Australia and New Zealand under its Grand Sale. This sale was extended last week as well and has now been further extended till June 24. The international flight tickets also require advance booking. The fares stated on the website are not available in the embargo period, said AirAsia.
AirAsia fares on international flights
If you want a flight ticket from Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia offers you this ticket at Rs 4,990. A flight ticket from Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Auckland (Premium Flatbed) is for Rs 68,177; a flight ticket from Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Phuket is for Rs 5,874; a flight ticket from Kochi-Kuala Lumpur-Hangzhou (Premium Flatbed) is for Rs 22,795, and a flight ticket from Kolkata-Johor Bahru is for Rs 7,796. Other routes for which AirAsia flight tickets on offer are Chennai-Kuala Lumpur (Rs 4,899), Bengaluru- Kuala Lumpur-Hong Kong (Rs 10,671), and Tiruchirappalli-Kuala Lumpur --Tokyo-Haneda (Rs 14,113).
The cheapest international flight ticket offered by AirAsia is for Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur, priced at Rs 3,999.
Rival Jet Airways is offering discounts on both economy (up to Rs 1,000) and premiere (up to Rs 2,500) flight tickets. Jet Airways is also offering fares from Rs 1,777 under the UDAN scheme. GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,445 under its 'More Destinations, Low Fares' scheme.