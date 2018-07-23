AirAsia Last Minute Deals Offer: Flight Tickets From Rs 1,399

The travel period of AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is till October 31, 2018.

AirAsia India is running yet another offer on flight tickets. Under the Last Minute Deals offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,399. The latest offer of AirAsia is valid till July 29, 2018, said AirAsia. The travel period of AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is till October 31, 2018, according to airasia.com. Under the Last Minute Deals offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for domestic destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Kochi, and Pune, among others. However, the Last Minute Deals offer is subject to certain terms and conditions.

Details of AirAsia Last Minute Deals offer on flight tickets

In order to avail this offer from AirAsia, you need to make advance booking of flight tickets. The offer is only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com.

The offer is not available during the embargo period, AirAsia said.