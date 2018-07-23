AirAsia Last Minute Deals Offer: Flight Tickets From Rs 1,399

AirAsia India is running yet another offer on flight tickets. Under the Last Minute Deals offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,399. The latest offer of AirAsia is valid till July 29, 2018, said AirAsia. The travel period of AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is till October 31, 2018, according to airasia.com. Under the Last Minute Deals offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for domestic destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Kochi, and Pune, among others. However, the Last Minute Deals offer is subject to certain terms and conditions.
Details of AirAsia Last Minute Deals offer on flight tickets
In order to avail this offer from AirAsia, you need to make advance booking of flight tickets. The offer is only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com.
The offer is not available during the embargo period, AirAsia said.
Conditions of AirAsia Last Minute Deals offer
A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, said AirAsia. Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). Only limited seats are on offer and they may not be available on all flights.
AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid for new purchases only. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only. All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is subject to availability and the carrier's terms and conditions of carriage.
No refunds are permitted after the payment has been made.Guests need to provide all necessary travel documents at the time of departure.AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation.Full payment shall be made upon booking.
Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to a change in fees, said AirAsia. Changes to name are not permitted.
Other offers on flight tickets
AirAsia is offering flight tickets on Bengaluru-Amritsar route from Rs 3,599.
Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent off on domestic and international flight tickets.