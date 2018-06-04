AirAsia Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,399 On Domestic Routes; Rs 3,999 On International Routes

AirAsia flight tickets under Early Monsoon Sale offer
(AirAsia flight ticket offer: The lowest fare under this sale is for Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Hyderabad routes.)
The lowest fare under this sale - Rs 1,399 - is for Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Hyderabad routes. AirAsia flight tickets for Bhubaneswar-Kolkata will cost you Rs 1,599, Ranchi-Kolkata Rs 1,699, Kochi-Jaipur Rs 5,433, Kolkata-Imphal Rs 1,899. Some other routes included in this sale are: Goa-Bengaluru (Rs 1,699), Pune-New Delhi (Rs 3,499), Bengaluru-Pune (Rs 1,999), and Srinagar-New Delhi (Rs 2,799).
AirAsia flight tickets under Grand Sale
The lowest fare under this sale - Rs 3,999 - is for Visakhapatnam-Kuala Lumpur and Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur route. AirAsia flight tickets from Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Brunei will cost you Rs 15,962, Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Johor Bahru Rs 14,030, Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Phuket Rs 5,879, Kochi-Kuala Lumpur-Hanoi Rs 7,847, Jaipur-Kuala Lumpur Rs 4,990, Jaipur-Kuala Lumpur-Brunei Rs 8,110, and New Delhi-Kuala Lumpur Rs 5,990. Other routes on offer are Tiruchirappalli-Bangkok-Don Mueang (Rs 7,983) and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur-Auckland (Rs 66,395), among others.
In a separate offer, the Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.0, AirAsia, along with Air India, Jet Airways and many others is offering flight tickets to Australia.
CommentsGoAir runs a Low Fare Wednesday sale every Wednesday.
Jet Airways is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 967 under the UDAN scheme. SpiceJet is offering up to 50 per cent discount on SpiceMax flight tickets.