AirAsia Deals: Last Day To Book Tickets For As Low As Rs 1,099

Budget carrier AirAsia's limited-period promotional scheme with discounted domestic trips ends today, according to the airline. The airline is offering flight tickets priced at Rs 1,099 for Bhubaneshwar to Kolkata, Kochi to Bangalore, Goa To Bangalore and Hyderabad to Bangalore among others. AirAsia India is also launching daily direct flights from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar. The airline is offering tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs. 1,999 in a promotional scheme on the new route, according to its website - airasia.com. The offer requires flyers to make advance bookings, AirAsia India said on its website.The new direct flights - between Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar - will commence from January 1, 2018, AirAsia India noted.The fare of Rs. 1,999 is for "single journey (one-way) only", AirAsia India noted. The offer is only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com, it said.Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the discount scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."With flight traffic increasing at a rapid pace, another carrier IndiGo said in November that it will operate eight additional flights across its network with effect from January 1, 2018.The airline said it will operate new flights between Hyderabad-Jammu and Jaipur-Jammu among other routes. It will add new frequencies from Hyderabad to Varanasi and Jaipur.For the first time, air travel volume breached the 1-crore mark in October clipping at a healthy 20.52 per cent over the same period a year ago. The combined passenger traffic of all airlines was 86.7 lakh in October 2016, according to the data released by the regulator DGCA.Airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand, say analysts.