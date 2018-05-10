AirAsia Offers: Daily Direct Flights Between Bengaluru, Surat; Flight Tickets From Rs 1,399 In Mid Summer Sale AirAsia India's domestic flight tickets on Bengaluru-Surat route start from Rs 3,999, according to the airline's website, airasia.com.

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399. In addition to this, the carrier is also launching direct flights between Bengaluru and Surat, starting from a fare of Rs 3,999. The latest offer from AirAsia India comes amid a host of offers rolled out every now and then by rival airlines such as IndiGo GoAir , and Jet Airways . India's domestic passenger traffic, which grew by nearly 28 per cent in March, (according to a global airline association) is proof that the local aviation sector is booming, say analysts.AirAsia is offering daily direct flights between metro city Bengaluru and Gujarat's diamond hub Surat. AirAsia's domestic flight tickets on Bengaluru to Surat route start from Rs 3,999, according to the airline's website, airasia.com. Customers can book until May 13, 2018 to avail this offer. The daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Surat and vice-versa will commence from June 1.In order to avail this offer, customers need to make advance booking. Fares on Bengaluru-Surat route are not available during the embargo period.(AirAsia's offer on domestic flight tickets: In order to avail this offer, customers need to make advance booking.)AirAsia is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399 to destinations like Kolkata, Chennai, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and New Delhi, among others. AirAsia's mid summer sale offer on domestic flight tickets is valid till May 13, 2018. The travel period of AirAsia's mid summer sale is valid from now till October 31, 2018.The lowest fare of Rs 1,399 on AirAsia's domestic flight tickets is available on Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Ranchi-Kolkata, Kochi-Bengaluru, Kolkata-Ranchi, Guwahati-Imphal, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Bengaluru. However, a domestic flight ticket from Imphal to Guwahati is available at a price of Rs 1,299, according to a search on AirAsia's website.(AirAsia's mid summer sale offer on domestic flight tickets is valid till May 13, 2018.)Some other low fare routes being covered under AirAsia's mid summer sale on domestic flight tickets are Bhubaneswar-Ranchi (Rs 1,699), Kolkata-Bagdogra (Rs 2,099), Goa-New Delhi (Rs 2,799), Hyderabad-Kochi (Rs 1,799) Jaipur-Pune (Rs 2,799), and Pune-Bengaluru (Rs 1,999), among others.Separately, AirAsia is also offering international flight tickets under its mid summer sale.A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, said AirAsia.Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."AirAsia's offers on flight tickets are valid for new purchases only.All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated.Foreign fares are subjected to currency exchange rates.AirAsia's offers on flight tickets is subject to availability, and its terms and conditions of carriage.No refunds are permitted after payment has been made.Guests travelling need to provide all necessary travel documents (eg valid passport, visa where applicable etc.) at the time of departure.AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation.Full payment shall be made upon booking.Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change in fees. Changes to name are not permitted.The offer on flight tickets is only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com.