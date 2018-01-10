AirAsia India 'Not Far' From A Potential IPO: Tony Fernandes AirAsia India made revenue of Rs 600 crore ($94.24 million) in 2016 and expects revenue to double to Rs 1,200 crore in 2017.

AirAsia India is a tie-up between Asia's biggest low-cost airline and Tata Sons



The company will seek approval at AirAsia India's next board meeting to pick a banker to start the preliminary process for the IPO, Mr Fernandes said on Twitter.



"Analysts (are) giving zero value to AirAsia India. Not far from 20 planes and a potential IPO," Mr Fernandes tweeted.



It's a "very valuable asset with huge growth potential", he said.



AirAsia India, a tie-up between Asia's biggest low-cost airline and Tata Sons conglomerate, made revenue of Rs 600 crore ($94.24 million) in 2016 and expects revenue to double to Rs 1,200 crore in 2017.



($1 = Rs 63.6650) © Thomson Reuters 2018



