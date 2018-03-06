AirAsia's Big Sale: International Flight Tickets Available Under Rs 1,000 The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer starts on September 3, 2018, and ends on May 28, 2019.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer are open till March 11, 2018.



"It's time for BIG SALE! Live your wildest dreams!#BeatTheBudget on our International Network from Rs 999", said AirAsia. AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999 on one-way flights from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur.





(The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.)



Some of the other domestic all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia India's 'Big Sale' offer include from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 2,999), from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,399), from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 1,399) and from Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,690). AirAsia is also offering connecting overseas from India through Kuala Lumpur. These flights include Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta (starting at Rs 2,255), Tiruchirappalli-Kuala Lumpur-Nha Trang (starting at Rs 4,640), , Visakhapatnam-Kuala Lumpur-Hong Kong (starting at Rs 4,603), among others. Under this 'Big Sale'offer, AirAsia is also offering premium flatbed flights from Kolkata to Johor Bahru (starting at Rs 13,053), from Hyderabad to Penang via Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 13,317), from Kochi to Brunei via Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 12,200), among other routes.



Terms and conditions of AirAsia 'Big Sale' offer:



1.The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.



2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, said AirAsia.



3. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, added AirAsia





4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.



5. Offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'.



AirAsia is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 on select routes under its "Big Sale" offer, said the airline on its official website - airasia.com. Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on international flight tickets are open till March 11, 2018. The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer starts on September 3, 2018, and ends on May 28, 2019, according to the airline. AirAsia's 'Big Sale' offer requires flyers to make advance bookings, the airline added on its website. Currently, AirAsia India is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 799."It's time for BIG SALE! Live your wildest dreams!#BeatTheBudget on our International Network from Rs 999", said AirAsia. AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999 on one-way flights from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur.Some of the other domestic all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia India's 'Big Sale' offer include from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 2,999), from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,399), from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 1,399) and from Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,690). AirAsia is also offering connecting overseas from India through Kuala Lumpur. These flights include Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta (starting at Rs 2,255), Tiruchirappalli-Kuala Lumpur-Nha Trang (starting at Rs 4,640), , Visakhapatnam-Kuala Lumpur-Hong Kong (starting at Rs 4,603), among others. Under this 'Big Sale'offer, AirAsia is also offering premium flatbed flights from Kolkata to Johor Bahru (starting at Rs 13,053), from Hyderabad to Penang via Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 13,317), from Kochi to Brunei via Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 12,200), among other routes.1.The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, said AirAsia.3. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, added AirAsia4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.5. Offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'.