AirAsia Big Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 799 On Offer, International Rs 999 Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on domestic and international flight tickets are open till March 11, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT According to AirAsia, the new promotional sale offer requires flyers to make advance bookings.



Details of AirAsia's 'Big Sale' offer:



According to AirAsia, the new promotional sale offer requires flyers to make advance bookings. AirAsia India is offering





On the international sector, AirAsia is offering one-way flight tickets at a







Terms and conditions of AirAsia's 'Big Sale' offer:



1.The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.



2. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), AirAsia India said on it's website.



3. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsia India noted on its website.



4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.



5. Offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'.



AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia, is offering domestic tickets, starting Rs 799, under its special 'Big Sale' offer, said the airline on its website. AirAsia's international flight tickets are priced at a starting fare of Rs 999 under the same "Big Sale" offer. Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on domestic and international flight tickets are open till March 11, 2018. The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer starts on September 3, 2018, and ends on May 28, 2019 for both domestic and international flight tickets.According to AirAsia, the new promotional sale offer requires flyers to make advance bookings. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 799 on one-way flights from Bhubaneshwar to Kolkata, from Bhubaneshwar to Ranchi, from Ranchi to Kolkata, from Kochi to Bengaluru, from Ranchi to Bhubaneshwar, from Guwahati to Imphal, from Bagdogra to Kolkata, from Imphal to Guwahati and from Chennai to Bengaluru. Asia India is also offering discounts on flights from Kolkata to Ranchi, Kolkata to Bhubaneshwar, Goa to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Ranchi to New Delhi, Chandigrah to Bengaluru, Kochi to Visakhapatnam, Goa to New Delhi, and many other routes.(The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer starts on September 3, 2018.)On the international sector, AirAsia is offering one-way flight tickets at a starting price of Rs.999 from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur. The carrier is also offering discounted flight tickets from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur, Chennai to Kuala Lumpur, Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur and Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur. The airline is also offering connecting overseas flights from India at discounted fares through Kuala Lumpur.(AirAsia is offering one-way flight tickets at a starting price of Rs.999 from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur.)1.The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.2. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), AirAsia India said on it's website.3. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsia India noted on its website. 4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.5. Offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'.