AirAsia Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 3,555. Check Routes, Dates Here

CommentsUnder this offer, AirAsia is also offering connecting flights at a starting price of Rs 5,910. AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Amritsar to Phnom Penh via Kuala Lumpur at Rs 5,910. Also connecting flights on these routes are available at discounted rates: Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Kota Kinabalu at a starting price of Rs 6,644, Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Brunei at a starting price of Rs 6283.00, Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta at a starting price of Rs 6,097, Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Phuket at a starting price of Rs 5,902). (Also read: AirAsia India's Offer On Flight Tickets Starts At Rs. 1,699. Details Here)
AirAsia has also mentioned few terms and conditions which the customer must know in order to avail the offer. AirAsia's new offer requires flyers to make advance bookings. According to the carrier, the discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airline's official website-airasia.com. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). Seats are also limited and may not be available on all flights. The offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions'.