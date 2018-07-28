AirAsia Amritsar-Bengaluru Route: Flight Tickets From Rs 3,599

Under AirAsia's offer, customers cannot claim for refunds once the payment has been made.

AirAsia has started operating flights from Bengaluru to Amritsar from fares starting at Rs 3,599, said the airline on its website, airasia.com. AirAsia flights on Bengaluru-Amritsar route will fly on a daily basis. However, one needs to make bookings in advance and discounted fares are not available during embargo period, it further said. AirAsia flights on this route will be direct, without any stopover. The booking period is valid till July 29 and the travel period is valid till October 31, 2018.

Terms and conditions of AirAsia's offer:

1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.

2. Seats are limited on AirAsia's offer on flight tickets and may not be available on all flights.

3. The offer is valid for new purchases only and all fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.

4. Under AirAsia's offer, customers cannot claim for refunds once the payment has been made.

5. However, AirAsia's offer is only available on online bookings on its official website -

airasia.com.

AirAsia India is running yet another offer on flight tickets. Under the 'Last Minute Deals' scheme, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Rs. 1,399. The latest offer of AirAsia is valid till July 29, 2018. Under the Last Minute Deals offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Kochi and Pune.

AirAsia is also offering international flight tickets from fares starting as low as Rs. 2,510. The travel period for AirAsia's sale is from November 1, 2018 to August 13, 2019.