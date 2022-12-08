Air India's $400 Million Upgrade Includes Premium Economy Area

Air India said it has engaged JPA Design to assist with the cabin interior design.(File)

Full service carrier Air India today said it plans to refurbish its legacy wide body fleet, comprising 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft at an investment of $400 million.

This refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest-generation seats and best-in-class inflight entertainment across all classes, Air India said in a statement.

In addition, the refurbishment will see the introduction of a premium economy cabin on both fleets, it said and added that the first class cabin will also be retained on the 777s.

The airline said it has engaged London-based product design companies, JPA Design and Trendworks, to assist with the cabin interior design elements of this refurbishment programme.

