Air India Warns Of Fake Social Media Handles Offering Jobs

Air India has demanded that unauthorized use of its logo and trademark be immediately discontinued.

National carrier Air India has warned the public against fake social media handles and websites using the state-run airline's registered trademark posing as its associates or agents offering jobs and false discounts on Air India tickets. "It has come to the knowledge of Air India Limited that certain unscrupulous elements are making unauthorized and unlawful use of its registered trademark, across various social media platforms and other public domains," Air India said on its website.

Air India said that such miscreants are offering jobs at Air India by posing as agents or consultants of the company and issuing fake appointment letters to potential candidates. The miscreants are demanding huge security deposits and processing fees in lieu of job offers, and offering Air India flight tickets at false discounts, the carrier added.

#FlyAI : It has come to our notice that some miscreants are using our brand name & identity to extract confidential bank & personal details from passengers. Claiming to represent Air India, they are also demanding money in exchange for job.We request all to exercise caution.(1/3) — Air India (@airindiain) January 29, 2020

Air India has warned that unauthorised use of Air India's signage or trademark is an offence under the applicable laws.

Air India has also demanded that unauthorised use of its logo and trademark be immediately discontinued and that the wrongdoers refrain from publishing any false information regarding false recruitment offers, air ticket discounts.

On Monday, the government announced plans to sell its entire stake in Air India, after an initial attempt to sell a majority stake in the airline in 2018 failed to draw a single bid.

The airline is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 58,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses running into thousands of crores. Currently, the Government of India holds a 100 per cent stake in the airline, and its subsidiary Air India Express.