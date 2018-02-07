Air India To Start Non Stop Flights Between Amritsar, Birmingham From February 20. Details Here Air India's non-stop flights between Amritsar and Birmingham will cater the demands of large number of tourists.

According to Air India's tweet, the non-stop flight from Siri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar will start on every Tuesday and Thursday at 01:55 pm and reach Birmingham at 05:15 pm effective from February 20, 2018. Also, Air India's non-stop flight from Birmingham will start at 06:45 pm and reach Amritsar airport at 07:45 am on every Tuesday and Thursday. Air India's new non-stop connection will add to the existing daily direct flight to Delhi. #FlyAI : #exciting#news ; starting 20th #February#AirIndia launching first #nonstop#twice a week #FLIGHT to #birminghamcity from #Amritsar . #बल्लेबल्लेबिर्मिंगहम्म@bhx_official@PreetKGillMP@BHX_Ambassadorpic.twitter.com/QZM3nEQbk4 — Air India (@airindiain) February 6, 2018

Air India's direct flight between Amritsar and Birmingham will not only fulfil the needs of the ethnic community to fly direct to holy city of Golden temple but also help in developing better tourism and trade relations., said a PTI report.



According to a press release issued by the airlines, Air India's domestic network covers 52 destinations, including areas of the North-East, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Air India currently flies fleet of aircraft comprising a mix of the wide-body Boeing B777s, B747s, its latest acquisition- the B787 Dreamliner and the narrow body Airbus A321s, A320s and A319 aircraft.





