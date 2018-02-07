Air India To Start Non Stop Flights Between Amritsar, Birmingham From February 20. Details Here

Comments
#FlyAI : #exciting#news ; starting 20th #February#AirIndia launching first #nonstop#twice a week #FLIGHT to #birminghamcity from #Amritsar . #बल्लेबल्लेबिर्मिंगहम्म@bhx_official@PreetKGillMP@BHX_Ambassadorpic.twitter.com/QZM3nEQbk4— Air India (@airindiain) February 6, 2018
Air India's direct flight between Amritsar and Birmingham will not only fulfil the needs of the ethnic community to fly direct to holy city of Golden temple but also help in developing better tourism and trade relations., said a PTI report.
According to a press release issued by the airlines, Air India's domestic network covers 52 destinations, including areas of the North-East, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Air India currently flies fleet of aircraft comprising a mix of the wide-body Boeing B777s, B747s, its latest acquisition- the B787 Dreamliner and the narrow body Airbus A321s, A320s and A319 aircraft.