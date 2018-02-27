Air India To Lease iPads For Service Recovery

The new iPads are expected to assist in service recovery as substitutes for defective in-flight entertainment systems.

Air India intends to deploy 150 new iPads on 18 aircraft

New Delhi: National carrier Air India plans to lease "new iPads with pre-loaded content" for service recovery on-board its aircraft.

According to the tender document issued on February 23, 2018, the airline intends to deploy 150 new iPads on 18 aircraft.

Last month, Air India's CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola had indicated that the airline might deploy substitutes for defective in-flight entertainment systems.

