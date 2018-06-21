Air India To Launch Revised 'Maharaja' Business Class Seats On International Flights

'The airline would launch a revamped Maharaja business class', said Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation.
The makeover exercise will involve new seats and improved associated services on a section of the airline's first and business class segments in 777 and 787 aircraft. The existing first class and business class seats on its Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft fleet would be revamped for the Maharaja business class seats. These planes operate short and long haul international routes.
CommentsMeanwhile, the government has decided to suspend divestment in Air India and will continue to provide funds for its operation, a top official said on Tuesday. Since the airline is posting operational profits, the government does not feel the need to rush for a stake sale, said PTI. A total of 76 per cent stake of the debt-laden carrier was put on sale by the government in March this year but on May 31
Currently, Air India has 17 per cent market share on international routes. It has over 2,500 international prime-time slots per week spread across 43 overseas destinations.