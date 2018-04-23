Air India To Increase Flight Frequency Between New Delhi And Copenhagen

Here are key things to know about Air India's Delhi-Copenhagen route:
#FlyAI : Happy to announce #AirIndia to increase #frequency on #Delhi – #Copenhagen#four times a week #effective 11th May 2018 #AI157#Denmark#Europepic.twitter.com/Cb44bxtvuy— Air India (@airindiain) April 23, 2018
Air India operates a Boeing 787 Dreamliner between New Delhi and Copenhagen with inflight features like lower cabin altitude, large windows, dynamic LED lighting, cleaner and personal LCD screens.
Customers can also earn and redeem FR (Flying Returns) miles on the network of Air India or on its Star Alliance partner airline's networks, mentioned Air India on its website.
Air India is also offering free domestic connecting flights without extra charges between Delhi and any one of the 9 India cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai and Trivandrum.
Baggage allowance for journey originating between India and Denmark, Air India allows 2 pieces of 32 kg each for business class and 2 pieces of 23 kg each for economy class.
In March, the government had initiated the disinvestment process of Air India. It invited 'Expression of Interest' to offload a 76 per cent stake and management control in the airline. However, IndiGo and Tata Group have denied interest in bidding for Air India.
Air India was founded in the 1930s and is known to generations of Indians for its Maharajah mascot. The government has injected $3.6 billion since 2012 to bail out the airline.