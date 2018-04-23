NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Air India To Increase Flight Frequency Between New Delhi And Copenhagen

Currently, Air India offers non-stop flight between New Delhi and Copenhagen, thrice a week.

Aviation | | Updated: April 23, 2018 22:57 IST
Air India on Monday said that it will increase its frequency on New Delhi - Copenhagen route to four times a week. The state-run airline informed about the decision on the microblogging site- Twitter. The airline will start the increased frequency from May 11, 2018, according to Air India's official website. Currently, Air India offers non-stop flight between New Delhi and Copenhagen, thrice a week - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight from Delhi now departs at 14:10 and arrives in Copenhagen at 18:40.Here are key things to know about Air India's Delhi-Copenhagen route:

Air India operates a Boeing 787 Dreamliner between New Delhi and Copenhagen with inflight features like lower cabin altitude, large windows, dynamic LED lighting, cleaner and personal LCD screens.

Customers can also earn and redeem FR (Flying Returns) miles on the network of Air India or on its Star Alliance partner airline's networks, mentioned Air India on its website.

Air India is also offering free domestic connecting flights without extra charges between Delhi and any one of the 9 India cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai and Trivandrum.

Baggage allowance for journey originating between India and Denmark, Air India allows 2 pieces of 32 kg each for business class and 2 pieces of 23 kg each for economy class.

In March, the government had initiated the disinvestment process of Air India. It invited 'Expression of Interest' to offload a 76 per cent stake and management control in the airline. However, IndiGo and Tata Group have denied interest in bidding for Air India.

Air India was founded in the 1930s and is known to generations of Indians for its Maharajah mascot. The government has injected $3.6 billion since 2012 to bail out the airline.

