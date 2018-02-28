Air India To Hire 500 Cabin Crew Members. Ten Things To Know

The last date to apply for the post of Air India's cabin crew is March 12.

The state-run Air India is looking for unmarried youngsters to be engaged as male/female cabin crew for its northern and western region. In the northern region there are a total of 450 vacancies while in the western region, there are a total of 50 vacancies. The age limit for the applicants is between 18 and 35 years of age. For more details, visit

Air India To Hire 500 Cabin Crew Members. 10 Things To Know

1. The candidate must be currently working as cabin crew in a scheduled airline with a minimum experience of one year

2. The candidate must have a valid SEP for Airbus or Boeing family aircraft as on the last date of receipt of application.

3. For men, the minimum height is 172 cms while for women, the minimum height is 160 cms/

4. The SC/ST candidates and those from north east states will be given a relaxation of 2.5 cms.

5. Candidates who fulfill the above eligibility criteria for the post of Experienced Cabin Crew will be required to register themselves online and eligible candidates would be required to appear for a Medical examination with regard to Height and BMI at the Test Centre in the morning and those who would be declared eligible on the medical parameters would be required to appear for a Written Test to be held on 18.03.2018.

6.The time and venue will be intimated in due course.

7. The last date to apply is March 12.

8. The candidates should be fluent is Hindi and English.

9. The candidates should have a clear speech, no stammmering, lisping.

10. The candidates should meet the prescribed criteria of BMI index (as specified in CAR issued by DGA) and vision. Formula for calculating BMI = weight in kgs/(height in meters X height in meters)