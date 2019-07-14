Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets, Details Here

Air India is offering 10 per cent discount on international flight tickets

Airlines such as Air India, Vistara and GoAir have announced flights on new routes and discounts on select routes. State-run Air India has announced new international routes and discount on flight tickets. Private airline Vistara said that it will start overseas flights from August. GoAir has also come up with new flights on Delhi-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Muscat routes. The announcements from the airlines come at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in market.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by Air India, Vistara, GoAir and SpiceJet:

Air India

Under its "Monsoon Bonanza Offer", Air India is offering 10 per cent discount on international flight tickets. Bookings under the sale can be made till August 10, according to its website, airindia.in. The state-run carrier also announced direct flights to Dubai from Indore and Kolkata.

Vistara

Vistara is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs.15,900, according to its website, airvistara.com. The airline will start flights between Delhi and Singapore will from August 6, while the flights between Mumbai and Singapore will commence from August 7, 2019.

GoAir

GoAir will start new daily flights on Delhi-Abu Dhabi-Delhi, Mumbai-Muscat-Mumbai, Mumbai-Abu Dhabi-Mumbai, Kannur-Muscat-Kannur, Kannur-Abu Dhabi-Kannur routes from July 19. The airline is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 7,499 on the new routes, according to its website, goair.in.

SpiceJet

Earlier, SpiceJet announced new overseas flights at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 16,700. The new flights will be operated on the Mumbai-Hong Kong-Mumbai route, according to a press release shared by the airline.



