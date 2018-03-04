Air India Runs All Women Crew Flight From Kolkata Ahead Of International Women's Day

The flight AI709, an Airbus 319, was operated by Captain Akanksha Verma and Captain Satovisa Banerjee.
The cabin crew comprised D. Bhutia, M.G. Mohanraj, T. Ghosh and Yatili Kath.
Air India's General Manager, Personnel, Navneet Sidhu flagged off the flight along with other senior officials at the city airport.
Air India has plans to conduct a series of cultural events to commemorate the International Women's Day which is on March 8.
