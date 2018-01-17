Air India Offers Zero Baggage Charges Up To 25 Kgs On Domestic Flights. Details here The limit of 25 kgs on baggage allowance on domestic flights is for adult as well as child passengers.

Share EMAIL PRINT For infants, the limit of baggage allowance is 10 kgs.



Air India domestic flight tickets offer a baggage allowance of up to 40 kgs for first class passengers. On business class bookings, a baggage of 35 kgs is allowed per flyer. Passengers travelling on Alliance Air flights and connecting to Air India domestic flights and vice versa, holding a single ticket will also be eligible for 25 kgs, the airlines further said on its website. This offer is however not available for passengers travelling on a ticket exclusively on Alliance Air flights which means such passengers can carry baggage of only up to 15kgs. #FlyAI : Don't worry about carrying gifts for your #loved ones. #AI offers more than the others. Avail #Zero baggage charges upto 25 kgs on #Domestic flights. For details visit https://t.co/t5938Z4kC7pic.twitter.com/tmQifXd2AG — Air India (@airindiain) January 16, 2018 Five things to know about Air India's 'Zero baggage charges' offer:

1. The limits mentioned above are applicable on the Air India domestic flights only.



2. For a passenger who travels on Air India domestic sector and connects to Air India International sector or vice versa on the same ticket, Air India's 'Free Baggage Allowance' of International sector is applicable, Air India said on its website.



3. Passengers dependent on a wheelchair travelling with a fully collapsible wheelchair stored in the aircraft hold or dependent on braces or crutches would be entitled to additional baggage allowances, free of charge, Air India said.



4. The maximum weight permissible for a single piece of baggage is 32 kgs (which is chargeable after 25 kgs in economy class). This rule is applicable on the entire Air India network.



5. Infants are entitled to 1 collapsible stroller/carrycot/infant car seat.



Air India offers up to 25 kilograms (kgs) of free checked in baggage allowance on its domestic flights. According to Air India's official website- airindia.com, the 'Zero baggage charges 'of up to 25 kilograms (kgs) is applicable on all economy class of domestic flights. The limit of 25 kgs on baggage allowance on domestic flights is for adult as well as child passengers. For infants, the limit of baggage allowance is 10 kgs, the national carrier mentioned on its website.Air India domestic flight tickets offer a baggage allowance of up to 40 kgs for first class passengers. On business class bookings, a baggage of 35 kgs is allowed per flyer. Passengers travelling on Alliance Air flights and connecting to Air India domestic flights and vice versa, holding a single ticket will also be eligible for 25 kgs, the airlines further said on its website. This offer is however not available for passengers travelling on a ticket exclusively on Alliance Air flights which means such passengers can carry baggage of only up to 15kgs.1. The limits mentioned above are applicable on the Air India domestic flights only.2. For a passenger who travels on Air India domestic sector and connects to Air India International sector or vice versa on the same ticket, Air India's 'Free Baggage Allowance' of International sector is applicable, Air India said on its website.3. Passengers dependent on a wheelchair travelling with a fully collapsible wheelchair stored in the aircraft hold or dependent on braces or crutches would be entitled to additional baggage allowances, free of charge, Air India said. 4. The maximum weight permissible for a single piece of baggage is 32 kgs (which is chargeable after 25 kgs in economy class). This rule is applicable on the entire Air India network.5. Infants are entitled to 1 collapsible stroller/carrycot/infant car seat.