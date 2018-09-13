Air India Offers Discount On International Flight Tickets. Details Here

However, Air India's offer is only available on bookings made via carrier's website and mobile app only.

State-run Air India has come up with a discount offer on international flight tickets. Under the offer, Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Bangkok, Hongkong and Singapore, said the airline on its official website - airindia.in. The offer is valid for outbound travel commencing from September 6, 2018 to October 27, 2018 and January 7, 2019 to April 19, 2019. The last date to avail the discount offer, which is valid from Delhi and Mumbai only, is September 30, 2018. However, Air India's offer is only available on bookings made via carrier's website and mobile app only.

Fares are subject to change without notice, said the airline. However, the discount is not applicable on Air India Express and code share flights. Air India reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, said the airline.

Recently, Air India also extended its discount offer on flight tickets to Europe till September 13, 2018. Under the scheme, Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Europe in the business class. One needs to travel before November 30, 2018 from Europe to India to avail the offer. On travelling from India to Europe, customers have to travel between October 1, 2018 to December 15, 2018, to avail the discount.