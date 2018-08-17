Air India's Offer: Here's How You Can Avail Discount On Flight Tickets

However, Air India's offer is only available on bookings made via carrier's website - airindia.in

State-run Air India has come up with a discount offer on international flight tickets. Under the offer, Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Europe in the business class and the offer is valid till August 23, 2018. One needs to travel before November 30, 2018 from Europe to India to avail the offer. On travelling to Europe from India, one has to travel between October 1, 2018 to December 15, 2018. However, Air India's offer is only available on bookings made via carrier's website - airindia.in.

Passnegers need to use the promotion code 'CINEUK' in the promo code box to avail the discount. Fares are subject to change without notice. However, the discount is not applicable on Air India Express, Alliance Air flights and code share flights. Air India reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, said the airline.

Meanwhile, country's second-largest airline Jet Airways is also offering up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets under it's 'Europe On Sale' scheme. The carrier's discount is applicable on base fare in economy class tickets only. In order to avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to purchase flight tickets till August 17, 2018. The offer is valid on select flights flying to Europe which are being operated by Jet Airways and it's code share partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the airline said.