Fuel Supply To Air India Stopped At 6 Airports Over Non-Payment Of Dues

Currently, jet fuel accounts for the largest chunk of the operating cost for airlines.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday evening stopped fuel supply to national carrier Air India at six airports, following non-payment of dues.

The OMCs, led by Indian Oil, have stopped jet fuel supply at the Ranchi, Mohali, Patna, Vizag, Pune and Cochin airports.

"Fuel supply by OMCs to Air India have been stopped on Thursday evening due to non payment of dues. However, we are in touch with the airline and are hopeful of a resolution," a senior Indian Oil official told IANS.

An airline official told IANS here that discussions are underway to resolve the matter and Air India has already paid Rs 60 crore as lump sum on this account.

"We are in discussion with the OMCs to resolve the issue. Additionally, we have also paid Rs 60 crore for past supplies and made today's (Thursday) payments as well," a senior Air India official said.

"Flights have been loaded with return sector fuel to ensure that operation will not get impacted."

Currently, jet fuel accounts for the largest chunk of the operating cost for airlines.

According to Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar: "In the absence of equity support Air India cannot handle the huge debt service liabilities."

"Our financial performance, however, this fiscal is very good and we are moving towards a healthy operating profit. The airline despite its legacy issues is performing very well," he added.

The divestment-bound airline has not been provided with any equity support from the government in 2019-20 to run day-to-day operations.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.